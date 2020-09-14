Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RBKB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, Director Steven E. Howell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.