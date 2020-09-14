Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $450.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,321,143 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

