Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 93,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,251. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

