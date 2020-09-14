Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 93,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,251. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.
About Riverside Resources
