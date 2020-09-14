Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Short Interest Up 238.9% in August

Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Riverview Financial stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Friday. Riverview Financial has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Riverview Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

