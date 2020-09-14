RMR Wealth Builders Invests $2.35 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,542. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

