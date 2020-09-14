RMR Wealth Builders Invests $399,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,586,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 278,590 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $131.25. 8,333,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

