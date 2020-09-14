RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $407,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $74.64. 3,557,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.