RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $872,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,519.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

