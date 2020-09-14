RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Boeing comprises 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

NYSE BA traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $165.35. 17,187,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,306,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

