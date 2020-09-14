Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.