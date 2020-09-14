Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. 547,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,904. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.