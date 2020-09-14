Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 5,473 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,031. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

