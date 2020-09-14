Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 6,430 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after buying an additional 151,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 873,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 256,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.