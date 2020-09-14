Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $1.05 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,637.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. 264,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,595. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

