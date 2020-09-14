Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $4.47 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $51.88. 159,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,707. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

