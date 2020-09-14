Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $611,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

