Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $622,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,587,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,994,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.43. The company had a trading volume of 95,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.