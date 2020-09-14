Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $693,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,541. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

