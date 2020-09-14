Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 984,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,275. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

