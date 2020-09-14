Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

