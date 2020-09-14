Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $787,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,038,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.51. 929,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.