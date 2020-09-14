Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $806,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. 25,872,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,332,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

