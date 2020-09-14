Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after buying an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,023,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.