Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,092.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 519,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.09. 437,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



