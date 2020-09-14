Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.04. 54,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

