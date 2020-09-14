Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.02. 375,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,919. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

