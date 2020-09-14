Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$83.06 during trading on Monday. 1,308,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,113. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

