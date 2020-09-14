Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 202.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day moving average is $278.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

