Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after buying an additional 989,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

