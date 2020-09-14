Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.49. 63,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,201. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

