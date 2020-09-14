Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $627,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.08. 14,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,877. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

