Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $672,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. 903,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

