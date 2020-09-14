Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $987,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

