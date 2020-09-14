Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 683,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,645. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

