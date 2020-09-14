Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,729,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,043,000 after acquiring an additional 293,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after acquiring an additional 280,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,802,000 after acquiring an additional 408,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 943,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,447. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.