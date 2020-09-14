Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 69.2% in August

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RMHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 832,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Rocky Mountain High Brands alerts:

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.