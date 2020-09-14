Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 69.2% in August

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RMHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 832,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Rocky Mountain High Brands
