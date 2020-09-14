Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the August 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

