Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.53 on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,116. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

