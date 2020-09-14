RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 1,265,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 964,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

