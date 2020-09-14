Rupee (RUP) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market capitalization of $99,494.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,280,600 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

