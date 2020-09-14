SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

