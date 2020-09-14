SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 56,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,046. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.