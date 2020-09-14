Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 69,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. Sanlam has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
About Sanlam
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.