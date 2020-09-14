Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 69,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. Sanlam has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Get Sanlam alerts:

About Sanlam

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, digital wallets, prepaid cards, Shariah banking, and foreign exchange services; home loans, personal loans, car financing, and student loans; and unit trust and annuities, financial planning, trading, wills, and estate and trust services, as well as car and home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal asset, and life and accident insurance.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.