Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$37.31 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

