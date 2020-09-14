Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,892 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 375,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 225,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199,614 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,301. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

