ScPrime Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $3,358.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00287912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01535580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

