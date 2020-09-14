SCRIV NETWORK Achieves Market Cap of $17,847.48 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $17,847.48 and $23.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.