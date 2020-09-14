Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Tops $667,107.45

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $667,107.45 and approximately $434.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00348464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010554 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006824 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001732 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

