SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 55,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

