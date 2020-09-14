Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 25.6%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price was up 25.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,155,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 390,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Select Energy Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 243,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.